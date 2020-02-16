  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tigers chase tourist bus in Raipur, workers sacked after video went viral

    By PTI
    |

    Raipur, Feb 16: Two staff at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur in Chhattisgarh were sacked for ignoring safety protocol after a video of a tiger chasing a tourist bus went viral on social media.

    The incident happened on Friday evening when a group of tourists was in the jungle safari and a video shot from inside their bus showed two tigers fighting and one of the big cats lunging for a curtain on a window of the vehicle.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In the video, one of the tourists can be heard telling the drive to speed off and the tiger is seen running after the bus before giving up the chase.

    "After the video came to our notice, the services of the vehicle's driver Omprakash Bharti and guide Naveen Puraina were terminated. They ignored the safari's standard protocol," Nandanvan Jungle Safari Director M Mercy Bella told PTI.

    "As per our preliminary inquiry, the video was shot by the guide. Guides and drivers are trained to ensure safety of animals and visitors at the safari but these two staff ignored protocol. Instead of accelerating the vehicle, they should have waited and let the situation normalise," the official said.

    The safari director said a forest guard in charge of the tourist vehicle has been issued a showcause notice.

    More TIGER News

    Read more about:

    tiger chattisgarh

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 20:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X