Tiger kills, eats tigress in rare cannibalism act in MP

Bhopal, Jan 21: In a worst case of infighting between the big cats, an adult tiger was killed by another in Kanha National Park of Madhya Pradesh. The parts of the carcass scattered in the forest were discovered by a patrol team at Mundidadar.

The partial remains of the tigress, including the skull and paws, were found on Saturday and the viscera has been sent for further analysis, says a Times of India report.

After further probe, officials said that since the claws and canines teeth were intact, the possibility of any kind of foul play is ruled out. Meanwhile, representatives from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) have surveyed the area and submitted a preliminary report.

Kanha's field director K Krishnamurthy told TOI that the killed beast was a tigress, while the cannibal was a tiger. Calling this a "rarest case" when the body of a tiger has been eaten to such an extent, he added that this seems to be a case of territorial dispute.

According to the report, an official has attributed cases of infighting among tigers to issues of territorial supremacy or moving more than 200 km from their place of birth and meeting unnatural deaths. Almost all tiger reserves have already exceeded their carrying capacity, he said adding "This shows that forest department has made good conservation efforts. But, now we must think about extending more protection to the tiger corridors and territorial divisions."

A male has at least three females in the territory who individually guard their won small territories within that big area basically to rear cubs. In such an arrangement, young and old males are the only ones who are pushed to the fringes of the forest where there is a lesser prey base. In an in-fighting between two adults, it is the stronger one which survives.