Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
BJP320
NPF250
OTH20
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP380
CPIM210
OTH00
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG230
NPP130
OTH230
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP3201
NPF25038
OTH200
CONG008
IND008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP3800
CPIM21049
CONG0010
OTH000
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG23029
OTH1800
NPP1302
BJP500
HSPDP004
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Tie-up with Neiphiu Rio: A masterstroke by BJP?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In a few hours from now, it would be clear who will form the government in Nagaland where political developments have been voltile in the last few months. The BJP which currently in the Nagaland government with NPF has decided to walk out of the alliance and join hands with Neiphiu Rio's newly launched party NDPP.

Neiphiu Rio
Neiphiu Rio

Rio himself was in NPF for a long time and was Chief Minister of Nagaland twice representing NPF. It was only post 2016 that a rift began to appear between Rio and the faction of NPF leaders who decided to side with the incumbent chief minister TR Zeliang.

BJP decided to latch on to this oppurtunity and stitched an alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a party launched by Rio last year after parting ways with the NPF. BJP could not have possibly gone alone in Nagaland where Christians are a majority. Becasue the BJP is seen a 'Hindu' party, it had to go along with a regional party to have any chance of forming the government.

On the other hand, Rio, although a seasoned politician in Nagaland, also needed support as his party, NDPP, was a new entity. So, the alliance between the BJP and Rio is mutually beneficial to both. Neiphiu Rio has already been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency as no one else filed nomination from Northern Angami-II constituency.

CM TR Zeliang had slammed Neiphiu Rio for instability in the NPF. Some NPF leaders have also accused Rio of being power hungry. So even see Rio as an oppurtunist, but in a few hours from now, things will become clear.

Religious bodies are also playing role in Nagaland elections. Recently the all-powerful Nagaland Baptist Churches Council (NBCC) had launched a scathing campaign against the BJP. In an open letter, the NBCC had appealed to all other political parties not to support the saffron party and its "brand of Hindutva politics" as India had experienced the worst persecution of minority communities in 2015-2017 under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed BJP government at the Centre.

[Assembly elections 2018: Will the BJP conquer Northeast?]

However, what is interesting is that the BJP is witnessing a political rise in the North East. It reamains to be seen how much of this 'rise' actually translates to votes.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

neiphiu rio, nagaland assembly elections 2018, nagaland

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.