Tickets for special trains on Rajdhani routes can be bought 30 days in advance

New Delhi, May 22: The tickets for the 15 pairs of special trains running on Rajdhani routes will now be available 30 days in advance and can be bought at reservation counters at railway stations.

Earlier, the tickets could be booked only on the IRCTC website. The tickets can also be booked at computerised PRS counters, including Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras, as well as online through authorised agents of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Common Service Centres.

"The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains will be increased from 7 days to 30 days,” the Railways said.

However, there will be no tatkal booking in the trains. The Railways said RAC/waiting-list tickets will be issued in these trains but waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board the trains.

The first chart will be prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure and the second chart will be prepared at least two hours before (unlike earlier practice of 30 minutes).

Current booking will be permitted between the first and second chart, it said. The above will be implemented with effect for journeys starting May 31. The 15 pairs of special trains are fully air-conditioned and their services began on May 12.