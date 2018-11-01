Tickets for Rajasthan Assembly polls to be delayed as many rounds of discussion yet to take place

New Delhi, Nov 1: Tickets for the Rajasthan Assembly elections may further get delayed as several rounds of discussion is yet to take place on names of candidates. Constituency wise survey is complete data churning is done but discussion on the names of candidates will take some more time to get ticket finalised in the state.

Ever since Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar has been made in-charge of Rajasthan, he has been working on several issues. Sources said that he has been working for the image building. He strengthened the internal system of the party in the state that included media, social media and spokespersons of the party. He is also meeting with all the stakeholders in the state who were otherwise a non-entity in the state's system.

But the most important thing is that the party wants to select winable candidates not that this much ticket to this this group and that much tickets to other group. So every candidate matters for Javadekar, said the source.

Meanwhile, national vice president Om Mathur has indicated that still lots of discussions are yet to take place before final decision is reached at. Vasundhara Raje met Om Mathur in Jaipur before they meet Party president Amit Shah in Delhi. He said after the meeting with Vasundhra that no consensus has been reached on ticket distribution so far. Decision in the BJP are taken on consensus. Churning in the party is still continuing.

He said that meeting with the party president will take place soon but it will take time to get ticket declared as many rounds of discussion is still expected. Before meeting with Rajasthan chief minister, Om Mathur has also met minister in the state government Rajendra Rathor and discussion continued for quite long.

Both the leaders are in Delhi to meet party president. Sources said that consensus has been reached on 79 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly elections but discussion is continuing. Shah will also meet Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is in-charge of election campaign committee, national joint general secretary (organisations) V Satish and state organising secretary Chandrashekhar to discuss not only tickets but over all situation in Rajasthan.