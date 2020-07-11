  • search
    Tibetan group holds protest against China in Delhi

    New Delhi, July 11: A small group of Tibetans held a protest against China here on Saturday, police said.

    The protest was held around 11 am, they said.

    "Three protestors came here to protest. They were detained from near the Chinese embassy at central Delhi when they were trying to move ahead," a senior police officer said.

      They were taken to Chanakyapuri police station and will be released soon, he said.

      Saturday, July 11, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
