Thunderstorm, rain warning for many parts of northwest India from March 6

New Delhi, Mar 05: In a recent development, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over northwest India and the entire Western Himalayan region from March 6 to 8.

According to reports, a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 6.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 7.

Scattered light rain or drizzle with lightning and hail is very likely over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and light rain/drizzle over north Haryana, Chandigarh, adjoining West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on March 7.

The reports further said that there is also rain, thunderstorm/lightning warning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 4-5 days. Heavy rain and thundersquall and hail is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 5.

Maximum temperatures were recorded as above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the western Himalayan region; by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India, some parts of central, east and west India.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Brahmapuri (Vidarbha) at 39.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kothagudem (Telangana) at 39.5 degrees Celsius and Chandrapur (Vidarbha) 39.2 degrees Celsius.