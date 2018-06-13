English

Thunderstorm likely to hit parts of UP in next one hour: MeT dept

    Thunderstorm accompanied with rains is likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next one hour on Wednesday evening, said reports.

    ANI quoted Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, as saying that hailstone is also likely to occur at a few places in Gonda, Shravasti and Faizabad districts during next two hours (valid up to 2100 hrs.)

    Image for representation only
    "Thunderstorm with Squall/Dust storm/Rain very likely to occur during next 2 hrs (valid up to 2100 hrs IST) over areas in Gonda, Shravasti, Faizabad, Basti districts and adjoining areas. Wind speed as high as 50 km/h gusting over 75 km/h also expected," MeT department's warning said.

    Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the western part of the state on Saturday.

    Parts of the state experienced thunderstorm and rain earlier this week.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 19:40 [IST]
