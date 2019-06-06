Thunderstorm expected in Delhi, Haryana and a few other places; Relief from scorching heat likely

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 06: With most parts of Northern India sizziling due to intense heat wave, the IMD on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely to hit parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm may also accompany winds which may blow at the speeds of around 30-40 kmph.

Though dust storm will further add to poor air qyality in Delhi NCR, thunderstorm may bring much needed relief from scorching heat.

"Thunderstorm/dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh," news agency ANI quoted India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

Meanwhile, severe heat wave would continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in the next 3-4 days.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 3-4 days. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.9°C was recorded at Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh," IMD said.

Temperatures soared in northern and north-western India as an unrelenting heatwave continued across the region. The IMD forecast says that the maximum temperature in Delhi would remain around 42-43 degrees Celsius till June 7.

North India has been reeling under a heat wave for almost 10 days now, with the mercury soaring to 45 degrees Celsius mark in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Kota, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

Even places like Shimla, Nainital, and Srinagar in the Himalayas, which are expected to be cooler, recorded temperatures two to four degree above normal.