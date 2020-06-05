Thundershowers likely in Delhi-NCR; IMD says no heatwave till June 8

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 05: Light intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Roorkee and Ballabhgarh during the next few hours India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The inclement weather is because of a western disturbance that is affecting the western Himalayas and moisture incursion due to cyclone Nisarga, which hit the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday.

A heatwave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

According to Skymet Weather, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Madhya Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Coastal Karnataka, south Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra are also expected to witness light rains.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds over the north-western region during the next two days and some heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and southern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

The south-west monsoon has also advanced into the central Arabian Sea, Kerala and Mahe, some parts of Karnataka etc.

Conditions are becoming favourable for its further advancement of south-west monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, south-west and the east-central Bay of Bengal; the south-east Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days, the bulletin added.

Average monsoon rain across the country from June 1 to June 4 has been 24.3 millimetres (mm) compared to normal of 11.6 mm. Central India has received the highest rains in the past four days at 28.4 mm compared to a normal of 7.4 mm.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala, Konkan and Goa during the next three days and over coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours.