    Through Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi looks to impact 87 seats

    Wayanad, Apr 04: Wayanad in northern Kerala is located at a strategic point. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The seat is being contested by Congress president, Rahul Gandhi.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad. PTI Photo

    The seat has been with the Congress since 2009 ever since the constituency was formed. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi of chasing a safe seat as he fears a loss at his bastion in Amethi, there are other issues too which are behind the decision taken by the Congress president.

    'Won't say a word against CPM': Rahul after filing nomination from Wayanad

    First and foremost, Rahul Gandhi would look to send out a message to the three states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala there are 20 seats, while in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka there are 39 and 28 respectively. There are 87 seats in all, the Congress would look to take advantage considering the south has not exactly been a happy hunting ground for the BJP.

    In the 2009 and 2014 elections from Wayanad, the seat was bagged by M I Shahnawaz of the Congress. Looking back the performance of the Congress in 2014, the party had won 12 of the 20 seats in Kerala, 9 out of 28 in Karnataka and 2 of 39 in Tamil Nadu.

    The Congress feels that this decision would breathe fresh life into the Congress workers in Kerala and adjoining states. This decision would have an impact on the nearby areas of Kannur, Kasargod and Pathmapitha, where Sabarimala is located. His candidature from Kerala is also expected to enthuse cadres in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

