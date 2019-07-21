  • search
    Through Ansarulla in Tamil Nadu, these operatives sought to set up Islamic rule in India

    Chennai, July 21: The National Investigation Agency has found that several persons from Tamil Nadu had actively recruited youth in the state in a bid to establish Islamic rule.

    On Saturday, the NIA conducted raids in 14 different locations of Tamil Nadu in connection with the Ansarulla module case.

    The raids come in the wake of the NIA securing the custody of 16 persons in connection with the Tamil Nadu Ansaraulla case.

    Tamil Nadu Ansarulla: NIA raids 14 locations

    The NIA raided the homes of Mohamed Ibrahim, Mohamed Sheik Maitheen, Meeran Ghani, Gulam Nabi Asath, Ahamed Azarudhen, Toufiq Ahmed, Mohamed Ibrahim, Mohammed Afzar, Rafi Ahamed, Munthasir, Umar Barook, Mohideen Seeni Shahul Hamee, Faizal Sharief and Farook.

    Searches were conducted at five locations in Ramanthapuram district, two locations in Theni district and one location each in Chennai City, Tirunelveli City, Madurai City, Tanjavur district, Perambalur district, Nagapattinam district and Thiruvarur district.

    16 persons were arrested by the NIA on the charge that they were running a group called the Ansarulla, which was closely associated with the Islamic State.

    These persons were owing allegiance to proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/ Daish, Al Qaida and SIMI, while being within and beyond India.

    They had conspired and conducted preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming a terrorist gang Ansarulla.

    Ala Maududi to Anwar Awlaki: How speeches of these Islamists radicalised Tamil Nadu

    Accused persons and their associates had also collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

    Accused persons have been actively recruiting individuals to strike terror in India and have also been routinely posting videos and other jihadi propaganda material exhorting their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks using various methods including the use of explosives, poison, knives and vehicles, as means of attack.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
