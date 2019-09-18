  • search
    Three women stripped, beaten in Assam's Darrang police station; 2 cops suspended

    By Simran Kashyap
    Guwahati, Sep 18: A pregnant woman along with her two sisters have accused the Assam police of custodial torture, including being stripped, kicked and beaten with lathis, inside a police outpost in Darrang district.

    The The three sisters, aged 28, 30 and 18, were picked up around 1.30 am on September 9 during a raid after a case was registered against their brother, a Muslim, for allegedly abducting a Hindu woman.

    On the day they were picked up, the assault only stopped after their brother, who was reportedly in Meghalaya's Shillong with the woman he had allegedly kidnapped, surrendered at the police outpost. The women told reporters that the two were involved in an affair and there was no instance of kidnapping.

    Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told a lead daily that the outpost in-charge sub-inspector Mahendra Sarma and a woman constable Binita Boro were suspended Tuesday and criminal cases registered against them. He has also asked for an inquiry into their allegations within a week.

    Meanwhile, a cases has been registered after one sister, on September 10, wrote a detailed account of the incident in a complaint to police saying Sarma and Boro "stripped us naked, assaulted us and touched our private parts".

    The women also alleged that when told that one of the sisters was pregnant, Sarma told them not to "act". He also put point a pistol at them when questioned about why they were being taken to the police station.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
