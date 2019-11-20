  • search
    Three use country-made pistol in TikTok video, held

    Mandsaur (MP), Nov 20: Two men have been arrested for allegedly brandishing a country-made pistol and uploading a video of the act on popular video-sharing app TikTok, police said here on Wednesday.

    Three use country-made pistol in TikTok video, held
    Representational Image

    The third accused in the case has been arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon, an official said. Kanhaiya aka Kana (23) and Rahul Dhangar (18) were nabbed while shooting another video with the illegal weapon on Malhargarh's Railway Station Road, in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Malhargarh police station in-charge Dilip Rajoriya said.

    Discourage use of Tik Tok, PUBG: Goa education department to schools

    On interrogation, the police found that the duo had bought the country-made pistol from Firoj (25), a resident of Malhargarh, for Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that Firoj has also been arrested. A country-made pistol, three bullets and the two- wheeler used in the video have been seized from the accused, Rajoriya said.

    The trio has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
