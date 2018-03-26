Three top govt officials arrested in connection with NSCN(K) illegal tax collection case

In the extortion and illegal tax case involving the terrorist group, NSCN(K), the National Investigation Agency has arrested three persons. They are G Ikuto Zhimomi, Director, Directorate of Agriculture, Kohima, Nagaland. Sh Ketouzo Peseyie, Executive- Engineer, Directorate of Rural Development, Kohima and Sangtemchuba, Divisional Accounts Officer, Directorate of Urban Development, Kohima.

The case pertains to large-scale extortions and illegal tax collections at the behest of the NSCN(K) from various government organisations. The prime accused to be arrayed in this case is Isac Sumi. The above-named officials in their official capacity provided a substantial amount to NSCN (K) by way of contributing Government funds to the banned outfit, thereby supporting NSCN (K) in furtherance of its unlawful activities.

The documents seized from the accused and their interrogation revealed the involvement of the government officials in paying large sums of money to the tune of crores to the various UG factions and for which they were under investigation.

OneIndia News

