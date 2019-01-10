  • search
    Three-time CM Sheila Dikshit appointed Delhi Congress chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health.

    Congratulating Dikshit, former DPCC Chief Ajay Maken said, "I congratulate Shiela Dikshit ji for being appointed the DPCC (Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee) president. I am confident that under her leadership, we will play the role of strong opposition to Modi and Kejriwal governments."

    Dikshit served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 when the Congress lost power.

    Maken, a 54-year-old former minister in Dikshit's Cabinet, stepped down as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president on January 4, citing health reasons.He served as the party unit head for about four years.

    The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections.

    Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
