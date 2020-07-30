Three soldiers martyred in ambush by terrorists at Manipur

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: Three soldiers are feared killed and six others have been injured at Chandel near the Indo-Myanmar border by a Manipur underground group called the PLA.

    The ambush was on the Assam Rifles personnel. The troops had launched an area domination patrol at Chandel district. They were targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device last evening.

    Three soldiers matured in ambush by terrorists at Manipur

    The PLA has camps across the border from Chandel into Myanmar. They have been attempting to wield power on Manipur and have been active in these areas for several years now.

    The local PLA or People's Liberation Army of Manipur was behind this incident. This group was founded in 1978 as an separatist group fighting for a separate independent socialist state of Manipur.

    The PLA is also a member of the Manipur Peoples Liberation Front, an umbrella organisation of three separatist organisations of Manipur, namely UNLF and PREPAK.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
