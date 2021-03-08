Three persons arrested in Sushant Singh drug probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 08: The Narcotics Control Bureau said that it has arrested three persons from Mumbai and Goa, including two foreign nationals who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB also said that it has seized several kinds of drugs from them.

The NCB teams from Mumbai and Goa carried out two separate operations in which two foreign nationals were held in Mumbai, while another was arrested in Goa. The officials said that Hemant Shah held in Goa had allegedly supplied drugs.

The NCB raid is underway at multiple locations in Goa, according to news agency ANI. "A huge amount of drugs have been recovered and some drug peddlers have been taken into custody," an NCB officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB files chargesheet in NDPS court, names 33 accused

Sushant Singh allegedly died by suicide and his body was found in his apartment in Bandra in June last year. The case was later handed over to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.