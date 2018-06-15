English

Three Naxals gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Three Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, an official said.

    The gunbattle took place in the forest area located between Gattapad and Tokanpalli villages under Chintagufa Police Station area around 10 am, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

    image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    "A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) had launched a search operation in the forest of Chintagufa, located around 500 kms away from the capital Raipur, last night," he said.

    When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest between Gattapad and Tokanpalli, the Naxals opened fire on them, he said.

    Security forces fired in retaliation and the gunfight continued for a while. However, Naxals soon escaped into the forest, he said.

    During a search of the area, bodies of three ultras clad in 'uniform' along with four weapons, including a 315 bore rifle, a pistol and a muzzle-loading gun, were recovered from the spot, he said.

    The process of identifying the slain Naxals was on, he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    naxals chhattisgarh security forces

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue