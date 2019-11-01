'Three months since you illegally detained mine’: Mufti’s daughter to PM Modi

Srinagar, Nov 01: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday reminded that it had been three months since her mother has been detained and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "how much longer will you separate those mothers from their sons".

"Heartwarming PM sir NarendraModi .But its been 3 months since you illegally detained my mother along with thousands of politicians,civil society members and minor boys. How much longer will you separate those mothers from their sons for?, she said in a sarcastic tweet.

Iltija, who has been tweeting from her mother's Twitter handle since September 20, was responding to photographs of Modi meeting his mother recently that news agency ANI posted.

On Mothers day, Iltija wrote an emotional note for her mother.She wrote,''In normal circumstances, Id have bullied you into calling me your favourite daughter on #DaughtersDay. But these aren't ordinary times. It's been 48 days since you were taken from us. Hardest are days when I dream of you & wake up with an agonising pain in my heart. Love you mum.''

Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and many political leaders and separatists have been in detention since August 5 when the Centre announced its move to scrap Article 370 in the state and divided it into two union territories. This was accompanied by a complete communication lockdown. The restrictions have since been eased in a phased manner.

The Supreme Court on September 5 allowed Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet the PDP chief since she was concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

After meeting her mother, she sent an email to the Home Secretary of Government of India seeking information, on behalf of her mother, about the number of "detentions and arrests" taken place in the state.