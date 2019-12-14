Three low-intensity earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Palghar

oi-Mousumi Dash

Palghar, Dec 14: In the last 24 hour Maharashtra's Palghar district jolted by three low-intensity earthquakes back to back, no news of casualty has been reported so far. The tremor measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, was recorded at precisely 5.22 am on Saturday.

According to PTI, the three low-intensity tremors were recorded from Friday afternoon to the early hours of Saturday at Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

Reportedly, a quake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at around 12.26 pm on Friday, another one measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was witnessed at around 9.55 pm, and the latest one on Saturday early hour was measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale recorded at 5.22 am.

In November, another magnitude of 2.9 was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The magnitude of the quake was 2.9 and there were no reports of damage to property or casualty. Dhundalwadi has been repeatedly experiencing tremors since November 2018.