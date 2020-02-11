  • search
    Three layered security in place as counting begins

    New Delhi, Feb 11: There is tight security in place as Delhi gears up for counting today. Counting will begin at 8 am and the trends are expected to be in by around 11 am.

    Poll body officials say that foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around each of the counting centres. The strongrooms are covered by a three-layer security cover.

    Security has been beefed up: Delhi CEO

    Security around the counting centres and in other areas too have been beefed up, said Ranbir Singh, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

    There are 2,600 counting staff, including 33 election observers. Counting will be spread across the 21 centres in 11 districts.

    In strongrooms are guarded by personnel from the paramilitary forces. State armed police forces and the local police also form part of the three-layered security. Unauthorised vehicles and individuals will be kept away from the heavily guarded centres.

