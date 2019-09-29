  • search
    Three killed as wall collapses after heavy rains in Bihar

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Patna, Sep 29: Three people died after a wall collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur following heavy rain in the region, many feared trapped, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Rescue teams on spot.

    Bihar is witnessing heavy rains since Friday night and the weather department has forecast heavy rain for the next few days. Normal life has been disrupted and the rains have caused traffic jams, water-logging in many parts of the state.

    Three killed as wall collapses after heavy rains in Bihar
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the city to rescue residents and animals stuck on flooded streets.

    Flood-like situation in Kota; IMD warns of 'heavy' rains in Rajasthan, MP today

    On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also called a meeting to review the situation in Bihar after heavy rains lashed many parts of the state including Patna.

    According to IMD, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Patna city till Monday and the district administration has the ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

    heavy rains imd bihar

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
