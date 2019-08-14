  • search
    Three Kerala districts on alert for today; rain-related incidents kill 225 across India

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts in Kerala for Wednesday.

    Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha in next 24 hours

    The toll in flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala among others mounted to 225 on Tuesday, with 91 people losing their lives since 8 August in Kerala, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

    Odisha, which is being battered by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state and the forecast is of more rains in the next two days. The IMD in its latest weather forecast Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places across Odisha.

    Besides Kerala, 54 have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat in floods and related incidents.

    Monsoon Updates: Kerala CM Vijayan announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of dead

    Two rain-related deaths were also reported from Uttar Pradesh where several parts saw heavy overnight showers.

    Rescue operations in Maharashtra's flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts are over, officials said, adding that with waters receding, the focus is now more on providing essential supplies to the affected people.

    Torrential downpour is likely over east Rajasthan, Kerala and west Madhya Pradesh, while parts of east Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive fresh showers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
