    Three grenade explosions in Assam's Dibrugarh, Charaideo districts

    Guwahati, Jan 26: Three grenade explosions in Upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh and Charaideo took place within 30 minutes time span on Sunday. The first explosion was reported at a shop near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar while the second explosion took place near a Gurudwara.

    Three grenade explosions in Assams Dibrugarh, Charaideo districts
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Assam police and other officials have reached the spot.

    Under barrel grenade launcher, huge cache of arms recovered near Myanmar border

    Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant told ANI, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this."

    However, the number of casualties and the intensity of the explosion is yet to certain.

    The incident comes at a time when the country is celebrating its 71st Republic Day.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
    X