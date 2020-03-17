  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Three days before hanging, Nirbhaya convict Akshay files second mercy petition

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Akshay Kumar has filed a second mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind just three days before his scheduled hanging on March 20.

    Officials at Tihar Jail, where the hanging is scheduled to take place, said Kumar filed the petition addressed to the President on Tuesday evening.

    Nirbhaya convict Akshay Kumar
    Nirbhaya convict Akshay Kumar

    'This plea will also be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Delhi government,' they said.

    However, the petition will not delay the execution, according to a senior jail official.

    Earlier, the first petition of Kumar was quashed by the President.

    Tihar jail readies for Nirbhaya death row convicts

    On March 5 this year, a trial court had issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

    This is the fourth death warrant against the convicts as the earlier three warrants were deferred pending the exhaustion of legal remedies by the convicts.

    After the fresh death warrant was issued, the Tihar Jail authorities wrote to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh requesting for the service of hangman Pawan Jallad, a senior jail official said.

    Pawan Jallad, a hangman from Meerut, reached the Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

    A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (the fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.

    Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

    Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X