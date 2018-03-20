Three arrested for attempting to derail train in Gujarat

Three persons have been held for their alleged attempt to derail a train on December 28 at Surat in Gujarat. They had tried to derail the train by placing benches on the railway track.

Investigations revealed that the attempt to derail a train was made to mount pressure on the police as an increased vigil had made it difficult for them to transport marijuana from Odisha to Surat.

On Sunday another incident had been reported when some persons tried to place a cement block on the track near the Udhna railway station. The Dehradun Express had hit the cement block, but it did not derail as it was moving at a very slow speed.

The police arrested Babla Durjan Das, Biranji Khandal Behra and Balram, all natives of Odisha. The police are on the lookout for a fourth accused, Dilip Pandi.

