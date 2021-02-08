Fake: This soldier did not rush to Delhi border to meet father protesting against farm laws

Threats of rape, murder in Canada to those questioning rationale of farmer protests

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: Threats of sexual violence and intimidating calls have been reported in Canada. Such calls have been received by those Indians who have questioned the rationale behind the farmer protests.

Among the victims are two persons living in Brampton, Toronto. A person who did not wish to be named due to the gravity of the situation said that he had received at least 70 such calls over the past one week. The calls were made to him after he commented on a Facebook post.

"These are abusive, threatening, full of religious hate. They include threats to my family, they say,'We know your address'. They are as filthy as it can get," he said.

Another person received threats that his wife would be raped. The caller identified himself as warrior and threatened to sexually assault his wife.

Another person in Calgary said that he received over a 100 calls a day for the past 10 days. He said that miscreants arrived at his home one morning and three eggs and tomatoes. A hate criminal complaint has been filed at the local police station.

A Hindustan Times report said that there are similar incidents reported in Edmonton and Vancouver. The police are probing the matter, but there is no confirmation that such calls have been made y Sikhs or pro-Khalistan elements.