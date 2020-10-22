Threatening the witness cannot be ruled out says Delhi court while rejecting Tahir Hussain’s bail

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: A Delhi court has rejected three bail pleas filed by former AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain today.

The court noted that the public witnesses in the case include residents of the same locality. If the accused is released at this stage, there is a possibility of the accused threatening the witnesses. This cannot be ruled out the court said while rejecting the bail plea.

Earlier this week, the court dismissed the application of student activist Gulfisha Khatoon, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), seeking statutory bail in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court also dismissed the applications of Saleem Khan and Tasleem Ahmed, arrested in the case under UAPA, seeking statutory bail.

Khatoon, Khan and Ahmed had sought statutory bail on the grounds that the charge sheet was not filed within the mandatory time period of 90 days and the court, which was presently hearing the matter, did not have jurisdiction over the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the period for completion of investigation in the case was extended till September 17 and the charge sheet was filed on September 16; its cognisance was taken the next day.