Threat of Mayawati works as MP and Rajasthan get into action to withdraw cases against Dalits

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 2: Effect of the threat of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has been clearly visible not only in Rajasthan but also in Madhya Pradesh. Within 24 hours of taking over as minister Madhya Pradesh law minister P C Sharma announced that cases against people involved in the caste violence during April 2, 2018 Bharat Bandh will be withdrawn.

It is not only the Madhya Pradesh government but also Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced withdrawing such cases in his state. This is to recall that recently BSP chief Mayawati warned not only the Madhya Pradesh government but also the Rajasthan government that if cases against people participating in Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018 for caste and political enmity are not withdrawn, then the BSP will be forced to reconsider its decision of supporting these governments.

Sharma had already said that all the political cases registered during the BJP government would be withdrawn that means every such cases lodged in the past 15 year would meet the same fate.

Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that cases registered against Dalits during the April Bharat Bandh will be assessed and after the assessment is done, the process of withdrawing of cases will start. However, Gehlot targeted Mayawati as well.

He said that such message is given by the leaders to their cadre in politics. Let them do their work and the Rajasthan government will do its own work. On support given to the Congress by Mayawati, the Rajasthan CM said that she rendered support without asking for it, the government is thankful to her.

Meanwhile, Samanya, Pichda, Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha (SAPAKS) has expressed its anger over the decision of the Rajasthan government for such move. President of the organisation K L Shahu said that such people who were involved in violent activities, destroyed government properties and harrassed people must not be spared.