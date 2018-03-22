Threat of ISIS inspired lone wolf attacks real says Home Ministry

The Union Ministry has detailed in a report the problem of radicalisation and how people returning from conflict areas such as Syria and Iraq are posing a security risk.

In a report filed before the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates which ahs been tabled in Parliament, the MHA also speaks about the threat of lone wolf attacks. These attacks are being inspired by radical groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, the MHA also states.

"Radicalisation of youth by terror outfits through the misuse of Internet and social media, has emerged as a big challenge in recent times. The problem is further accentuated by the fact that the terror groups have started using secure social media platforms and proxy servers etc, to avoid detection by intelligence and law enforcement agencies," the MHA said in the report titled, ' Central Armed Police Forces and Internal Security Challenges- Evaluation and Response Mechanism.'

The Home Ministry also said that terrorists are using secure internet pathways to reach out and radicalise the youth. While stating that the ISIS and AQ are posing new security challenges, the MHA says that the security establishment is worried about those returning from conflict ridden areas. It further said that lone wolf attacks that were witnessed abroad cannot be ruled out in India.

The ISIS is using the various mediums at its disposal to propagate its ideology. It is attempting to lure recruits from across the world. Further the MHA also said that a close watch needs to be kept on preachers who are misguiding the youth.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day