BJP leaders belittling the Nation: Chandrababu Naidu on Pulwama attack

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 19: Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that tough action should be taken against terror attacks.

Speaking to media, Naidu said,''Will not tolerate jeopardizing National security for self-interests. Will not tolerate playing with Army for political gains. Tough action should be taken on terror attacks.

Reacting to Pakistan PM Imran khan's statement that India had no evidence of his country's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF jawans, Naidu said that if there is threat to national security then it is only because of the inefficiency of the ruling party.

''Many apprehensions over his statement. Threat to national security because of the inefficiency of the ruling party. BJP leaders are belittling the nation with their petty actions and wrongdoings,'' ANI reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a live statement, had assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any retaliatory action on his country.