Thousands of youth to march in demand of Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act

Thousands of youth, students, workers will be joining the march on March 25 to Parliament from Ramleela Maidan to seek the 'Right to Employment' for all. Youth and workers from across different states like Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar will be marching to Parliament to demand the implementation of *'Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act' (BSNEGA) from the Modi government. Through BSNEGA the agitating youth and workers are demanding the Inclusion of the right to 'permanent employment, equal rights and free education to every citizen' in the fundamental rights by constitutional amendment. The campaign is being run jointly by Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Disha Student Organization and Krantikari Mazdoor Morcha, Delhi Aanganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and several organizations.

Sunny Singh, member of the BSNEGA campaign coordination committee, said that it will not be an exaggeration to call the Right to Employment, the Right to live. But the crisis of unemployment in the country has increased horribly today. Whatever little work was available earlier to the working masses has now become scarce and even more difficult to come by today. Lakhs and lakhs of posts are lying vacant at the level of Centre and State. The hard-working population of the country survives on empty stomach to provide education to their children but the government is betraying them. The government is busy lending loans to big capitalists and ensuring their escape to foreign countries, he remarked.

He further said, "Vikram Kothari has now fled the country with 800 crores after Nirav Modi's loot of Rs 13,000 crore. Dwarka Das has also run away with 400 crores from a Bank in Delhi. But Narendra Modi, is observing a disturbing silence on these issues and is instead preaching to the poor and unemployed people of the country to sell 'pakodas'!"

"RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said that begging is also employment! Modi who promised to create two crore jobs in a year, is now asking the people to resort to begging or selling pakodas! The only way left to ensure that our constitutional rights are not reduced to a farce is to organize ourselves and demand the right to life with dignity which is impossible without having the right to employment." He added.

Shivani, another member of the BSNEGA campaign coordination committee said that in the face of the rising unemployment, if we look at some reports and statistics we can atleast stop blaming ourselves. In the Rajya Sabha, Cabinet Minister Jitender Prasad admitted that a total of 4,20,547 posts were lying vacant in the center alone. Nearly 10 lakh posts of Primary-upper-primary teachers across the country, 5,49,025 posts in the police department, 6 thousand posts in 47 central universities, 63 thousand posts in 363 state universities, are vacant. In 36 thousand government hospitals more than 2 lakh posts of doctors and 11,500 that of psychiatrists are lying vacant. Nearly twenty lakh posts are vacant at the level of the Centre and the States. The veteran leaders of BJP had pompously made electoral promises of giving two crore jobs yearly, but even after three and a half years of their rule only 5 lakh new jobs have been added according to the official labor bureau statistics.

India's unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in 2012, which reached 5 percent in 2015-16.

The demands being raised under the BSNEGA campaign are:

1. Include the right to 'permanent employment, equal rights and free education to every citizen' in the fundamental rights by constitutional amendment.

2. Immediate appointments to the candidates who have passed the exams held at the level of the Centre and the States.

3. Conduct necessary examinations with immediate effect at the level of the Center and the States and fill all vacant posts as soon as possible.

4. Implement 'Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act'; Provide permanent employment at the level of both village and city, and provide minimum unemployment allowance of Rs. 10,000 / - per month to everyone in the event of not providing employment.

5. Under the MNREGA scheme, work should be provided for whole year and timely payment of work must be ensured.

6. Contractual labour in work of perennial nature should be immediately abolished, all employees working in regular government departments should be made permanent and permanent recruitments should be made to all such posts.

