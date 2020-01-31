  • search
    Thousands of devotees witness 'Brahmakalashabhisheka' at Kateel temple in Mangaluru

    Mangaluru, Jan 31: Thousands of devotees thronged the Drugaparameshwari temple at Kateel in Dakshina Kannada to witness the 'Brahmakalshabhisheka,' a special ritual held once in 12 years.

    The 'abhisheka' was performed in the auspicious hours of Meena Lagna at 9.37 a.m on Thursday. 'Avasruta Bali', 'Maha Pooje' and 'Palla Pooje' were held as part of Brahmakalashotsava, before the distribution of mass meals.

    'Shani Yaaga', the sacred fire ritual, 'Sahasra Chandika Saptashati Parayana' and 'Koti Japa Yajna' were also performed during the day. 'Ratha Kalashabisheka', 'Maharathotsava', 'Bhootabali' and 'Kavata Bandhana' were conducted in the evening.

    Devotees thronged the temple throughout the day and volunteers had a tough time controlling the crowd during the rituals and the mass meals. Metal barricades were placed on the streets and within the temple, premises to control the movement of the crowd. Several devotees did voluntary work in the kitchen by sorting and slicing vegetables, fulfilling their vows to the presiding deity, Goddess Durgaparameshwari.

    BJP Karnataka unit president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel also joined the volunteers in cutting vegetables in the kitchen.

    Hereditary trustee of the temple Vasudeva Asranna and hereditary priests led the Brahmakalashotsava ritual. Temple managing committee president Sanat Kumar Shetty was also present.

