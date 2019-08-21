Thought to be ‘missing' P Chidambaram finally appears, says not an accused

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 21: P Chidamabaram, who is facing allegations in the INX Media case and was thought to have gone into a hiding, arrived at the Congress headquarters this evening and addressed the media. Since morning today, reports were doing rounds that Chidambaram had gone missing.

Both top investigative agencies of the country, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), have issued a Look-Out Notice against him. Chidamabaram is facing arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

"For the last 24 hours, much has happened, that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. In the INX media case, I have not been accused of any offence, nor has anyone else, including any member of my family been accused of any offence, in fact there is no chargesheet filed either by the CBI or the ED before any competent court, further, the FIR recorded by CBI doesn't include any wrongdoing by me, yet there is an impression that a great offence has been committed and my son and I have committed those offences, nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law, on the contrary, I was seeking protection of law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday. I bow down to orders of Supreme Court. I respect law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies," Chidambaram added.

Despite Chidambaram's legal team led by Congress leader Kapil Sibal making several attempts for an immediate hearing, the Supreme Court today listed the anticipatory bail plea hearing of former finance minister for August 23.

Sibal mentioned the petition twice before Justice NV Ramana earlier in the day but was told to approach Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on both occasions. The Chief Justice didn't issue any orders till late evening, reportedly because there were some formalities to be completed, reports said.

Meanwhile, the CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against the former finance minister to prevent him from leaving the country, PTI reported. The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently. The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.