Thought of killing accused never came, we followed law: Ex-cop who handled Nirbhaya case

New Delhi, Dec 6: Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar, who handled the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case, on Friday said the thought of killing the accused never crossed his mind.

"There was a lot of pressure at that time, but the thought of killing them never came. We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. But we followed the law," he told PTI over phone.

Earlier in the day, the father of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in Delhi in December 2012, welcomed the news of the death of the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case and said the family's wait for justice ended early.

Had the police not acted promptly and shot the accused, they would have fled and might not have been caught again, he said. "It is good that the police showed prompt response and acted. Otherwise the accused would have fled and it would have been difficult to catch them. The escape would also have raised questions on the efficiency of the police," he told PTI over phone.

The father of the paramedic student, who was brutally gangraped inside a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012, said they had been waiting for justice for seven years now.

The mother of Nirbhaya appealed to the authorities not to punish the policemen involved in the encounter. Nirbhaya's grandfather also welcomed the steps, saying steps like these will deter those involved in such heinous acts. "I appreciate the killing of rapists by the police in an encounter. Such steps will create fear among rapists and deter them from committing such heinous acts," he told reporters at his ancestral village in Ballia. He said his family has heaved a sigh of relief after the encounter.

All four accused in the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian were killed by police on Friday morning, triggering a chorus of praise for what many saw as speedy justice but also raising concerns over extra-judicial executions. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 24, were taken to the scene of the crime near Hyderabad for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body, an incident that led to widespread outrage and recalled the horrors of the December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi.