‘Thought no one noticed’: Priyanka Gandhi on starting debut speech with behnon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her debut election speech in Gujarat, reversed a tradition as she began her address with "behno aur bhaiyon (sisters and brothers)".

Her gesture didn't go unnoticed as her party's lawmaker Sushmita Dev tweeted a video clip of Priyanka Gandhi's speech pointing out Vadra's improvisation.

Dev pointed out how Priyanka Gandhi reversed the order of address from "bhaiyon aur behnon" (brothers and sisters) to "meri behnon aur mere bhaiyon" (my sisters and my brothers).

Also Read A day of debuts for Priyanka Gandhi

"The speech of @priyankagandhi ji in Gujarat stood out for many reasons. I loved the fact that in her address she changed the order most people follow by referring to women before men i.e. behnon aur bhaiyon & not the other way around," Dev wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi retweeted Dev's post with comment: "...and I thought no one noticed!!".

...and I thought no one noticed!! 😉 https://t.co/neQADGP35y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 14, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made her debut speech wherein she has said that "your vote is a weapon and every citizen must ask right citizens in the polls."

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her first election speech since she was appointed as the General Secretary of the UP East, said, "Our institutions are being attacked, hatred is being spread everywhere."