'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

New Delhi, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed TMC MP Derek O'Brien during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

"When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too," PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe further on Derek's 'Freedom of Speech' and 'Intimidation' words, PM Modi said, "He sees all this for 24 hours, so he may have said the same here too."

However, the TMC had already staged a walkout before the prime minister started speaking.

Taking a jibe at the Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, PM said, "Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in details and at one time, I thought he will touch the Emergency (period) during his speech. But he stopped just one step away from reaching Emergency period in his speech. India was disappointed with the Congress party and now you are doing it again too."