Will visit Patna next week, local parties from Bihar approaching us for alliance: Sanjay Raut

Those who talk about taking China’s help should be jailed in Andaman for 10 years: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 31: Referring to Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah's statement against the tricolor and the enforcement of Article 370 in Kashmir with the help of China, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said they should be arrested.

"Be it Farooq Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti, if someone talks about taking China's help to challenge India's constitution, then they should be arrested and sent to Andaman for 10 years." Raut further asked, "How are they roaming free?" said Raut.

Earlier Sena spokesperson appealed to the central government that if anyone is prevented from hoisting the tricolor, it should be considered treason.

"If Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and others want to implement Article 370 in Kashmir with the help of China, then the central government will have to take tough steps. If any person trying to hoist the tricolor in Kashmir is stopped, I will see it as' treason."

Notably, Mehbooba Mufti recently said that until the repealed provisions of Article 370 are reimplemented in the valley, she will not hold any flag.

Farooq had also given a controversial statement in the past and said that with the help of China, Section 370 will be implemented in Kashmir again.

Angered by Mufti's statement, three leaders of his own party resigned. Three leaders who have resigned from the PDP have also written a letter to Mehbooba Mufti, expressing displeasure over her statement.