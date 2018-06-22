English

Those who like Musharraf should be given 'one-way ticket' to Pakistan: Swamy

    Taking a strong exception to Congress leader Saifuddin Soz's 'Kashmir independence remark', BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that those who like Pervez Musharraf should be given 'one-way ticket' to Pakistan.

    Soz had stirred a hornet's nest by backing former Pakistan president and military chief Pervez Musharraf's statement that 'first choice of Kashmiris is independence'. Soz said that Musharraf's statement was true 'then and even now'.

    File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
    File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

    "As central minister he (Saifuddin Soz) benefited from Centre's power when his daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. There's no use helping these people. Whoever wants to stay here can stay abiding by the Constitution, if they like Musharraf we will give them a one-way ticket (to Pak)," news agency ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

    Shiv Sena hit back at Soz and said the Congress leader should migrate to Pakistan and become Musharraf's 'servant'.

    [Saifuddin Soz flayed for 'Kashmir independence' remark; 'Become Musharaff's servant' says Shiv Sena]

    "Congress President needs to reply on Saifuddin Soz's statement & if Congress vouches for his statement. If he (SaifuddinSoz) has so much affection for Pakistan and Musharraf then he should consider migrating to Pakistan and become his servant," Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande told ANI.

    Soz was a minister in UPA government.

    subramanian swamy saifuddin soz congress bjp

