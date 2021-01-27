Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest

Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds: Rakesh Tikait on Delhi violence

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 27: Leader of the Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait, on Wednesday said that those who created violence during the tractor rally and unfurled flags at the Red Fort have to pay for their deeds.

"Those who created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort will have to pay for their deeds. For the last two months, a conspiracy is going on against a particular community. This is not a movement of Sikhs, but farmers," Tikait told reporters.

He said uneducated people were driving tractors and they didn't know the routes of Delhi.

"Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi and returned home. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return," Tikait added.

Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.

"Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is a picture of him with the Prime Minister. This is a movement of farmers and will remain so. Some people will have to leave this place immediately- those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement," he said.

Talking about the viral video where Tikait was seen appealing to his supporters to be armed with lathis, he said, "We said bring your own sticks. Please show me a flag without a stick, I will accept my mistake."