    Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Andaman jail: Sanjay Raut

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Jan 18: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration.

    Raut's statement can potentially put his party, which shares power in Maharashtra with ideologically different Congress and NCP, in a spot.

    File photo of Sanjay Raut

    The Congress is against offering the highest civilian honour to Savarkar, who is hailed in high esteem by the right wing parties.

    I take back my statement, says Sanjay Raut after remarks against Indira Gandhi

    "Savarkar's opponents should spend two days in the (erstwhile) Andaman Cellular Jail to understand the hardships he was put through by the British," Raut said.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had kicked up a row in December, 2019, when he refused to apologise for his "rape in India" remark, saying "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar". Reacting to Raut's comments, Maharashtra minister and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray said there was no need to dwell rpt dwell on the past.

    Read more about:

