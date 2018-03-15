'Those involved in pooja paath can't run government': BJP leader's jibe at Yogi

Without naming Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and said that the party's Parliamentary committee must think before giving out important positions to the minister who can't even win their own constituencies for the party.

Senior BJP leader Ramakant Yadav also took a jibe at the Adityanath while reacting to the BJP's defeat in the UP bypolls. In a veiled reference to Adityanath, Yadav reportedly said that those involved in pooja path (Worship) cannot run a government. He also said that BJP should do more towards the welfare of backward class.

"Jis parakar se puja paath karne wale ko mukhyamantri bana diya gaya, unke bas ka sarkar chalana nahi hai (A person involved in worship and devotion has been made the chief minister, he cannot run the government)," a Financial Express report quoted Yadav as saying.

"Pichde aur daliton ko jis tarah se phenka jaa raha hai, uska parinaam aaj hi saamne aagaya. Main aaj bhi apne dal ko kehna chahta hoon, agar aap daliton aur pichdon ko saath leke chalenge toh 2019 mein santosh janak sthiti ban sakti hai (The backwards and Dalits have been ignored, and the result is becasue of that. I would like to tell my party that if they take backwards and Dalits along then result can be favourable in 2019)," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

These reactions come a day after the SP-BSP alliance humiliated the BJP in its bastion - Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party registered stunning victories in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. While SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel registered a resounding win over BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,613 votes, Akhilesh Yadav's party also thumped BJP by a margin of 21,000 votes in Yogi Adityanath's bastion of Gorakhpur.

The loss at Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Araria, in Bihar, is a blow for the BJP, considering that it is ruling in both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Adityanath, who was the indisputable king of Gorakhpur, said that it was over-confidence that led to the defeat.

OneIndia News

