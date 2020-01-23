  • search
    Those in power are real tukde tukde gang: Chidambaram

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the NDA government for the world's largest democracy dropping 10 places in Democracy Index's global ranking, accusing the ruling BJP-led government of debilitating democratic institutions and eroding democracy.

    In a series of tweets, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said: "India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated. Those who are in power are the real tukde tukde gang."

    "The world is alarmed by the direction India is taking. Every patriotic Indian should be alarmed too," he added.

    Chidambaram's remarks came a day after India fell 10 notches to settle at 51st rank on the Democracy Index 2019, a listing of the most and the least democratic nations published annually by The Economist Intelligence Unit, a news and general affairs publication.

    The BJP has been using 'tukde tukde gang' reference to target the Congress and others.

