Those from containment zones to stay back at home says Govt in guidelines DARPG staff

New Delhi, June 09: The government has issued a set of guidelines to be followed by its employees in the Department for Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The guidelines say that only asymptomatic staff shall be allowed to attend offices. Anyone with mild cough or fever need to stay at home.

Further officers and staff residing in containment zones shall not come to office. They shall work from home till the containment zone is de-notified.

Not more than 20 staff or officers shall attend office in a day. While the roster will be re-worked accordingly, remaining staff shall continue to work from home. To enforce social distancing, those under secretaries and deputy secretaries sharing a cabin shall come to work on every alternative day.

Staggering office hours shall be followed to enforce social distancing. The guidelines also say that as much as possible, the windows in the office shall be kept open to ensure proper ventilation.

Face masks and face shields shall be worn at all times inside the office. If this is not followed, disciplinary action shall be initiated. Hand washing every half an hour is a must to prevent the spread of the virus. Hand sanitising dispensers shall be installed at prominent places in the corridors.

Frequently touched places such as electric switches, door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, washroom fixtures etc shall be cleaned every one hour with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite. Officials and staff have been advised to clean their personal equipment like keyboards, mouse, phones etc.

Distance of 1 meter shall be maintained while sitting or walking. Visitors' chairs on the cabins of the offices shall be accordingly placed keeping in mind social distancing norms.