  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thoroughly disappointed says India after China blocks Masood Azhar ban

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: India said that it was disappointed with the outcome on the ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar being blocked. China for the fourth time blocked a move by three permanent members of the UN Security Council to declare Azhar as a global terrorist.

    Thoroughly disappointed says India after China blocks Masood Azhar ban

    We will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice, the Ministry for External Affairs said.

    Read the full statement by MEA:

    The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee (1267 Sanctions Committee), upon completion of the no-objection period on 13 March 2019, was not able to come to a decision on the proposal for listing Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi under the UN Sanctions regime, on account of a member placing the proposal on hold.

    Also Read | In the Chinese block on Masood Azhar, there is more than what meets the eye

    We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019.

    We are grateful for the efforts of the Member States who moved the designation proposal and the unprecedented number of all other Security Council members as well as non-members who joined as co-sponsors.

    We will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice.

    More maulana masood azhar NewsView All

    Read more about:

    maulana masood azhar india china

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue