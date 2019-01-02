This2002 Batch IAS topper scored 171 out of 170 marks at Harvard University exam!

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 2: This IIT Delhi graduate and IAS topper Ankur Garg has scored an impossible 171 out of 170 at Harvard.

Garg shared a photo of his achievement on Facebook. "When I was in school, my father used to say - 10 out of 10 isn't good enough in any exam. Always strive for 11 out of 10," wrote Ankur Garg in a Facebook post.

The post accompanies a picture of his scorecard in Macroeconomics signed by Jeffrey Frankel, a leading International macroeconomist.

Garg is studying a two-year programme on Public Administration in International Development from Harvard.

The IAS Topper, born in Patiala Punjab is on a spree to break all kinds of records. He is also a graduate from the prestigious IIT Delhi but also went on secure the first rank in the Civil Service Examinations in 2002.

Garg is synonymous with achievements. A pass out of IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in the country, he also topped IAS exam at the age of 22 making him one of the youngest persons to do so.