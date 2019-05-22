This Zomato delivery guy feeds hungry kids with cancelled orders

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 22: Food aggregator Zomato has been lately in the news for a rather positive video that was shared online by a Twitter user. Similarly, yet another heart-warming story of Zomato delivery executive based out of Kolkata has emerged.

Parikshit Saha is lovingly called 'Roll Kaku', 'daak naam' by underprivileged kids in his locality because he distributes egg, chicken rolls, biryani and other food items that Zomato customers cancel on the food delivery app.

In fact, he is even known for arranging feasts for these kids from time-to-time and is dedicated to giving them free lessons during the evenings.

Saha who used to work with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, quit his job to dedicate all his energy to the benefit of the underprivileged kids.

He started by running classes on a Railway platform for kids and taught them basic subjects. The number of kids who joined his classes started steadily rising. Many kids went on to join government schools.

Over time, Saha had to look for another job to sustain his family and he applied to be a delivery executive with Zomato. Little did he know, that this job would help him more with his noble initiative of supporting street kids. A few months into his delivery job, he befriended a restaurant owner from Dumdum, who decided to help Parikshit.

When a order gets cancelled on Zomato it is usually given away to the delivery guys, but now the app has partnered with an NGO to redirect the wasted food to people in need.