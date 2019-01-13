This woman is surviving on only tea for the past 30 years and she's healthy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Raipur, Jan 13: Who doesn't love tea? There are many i know who is a chai lover! But to have tea and only tea for breakfast, lunch and dinner probably not a healthy idea. However, there's someone who does that and has been surviving on tea for the past 30 years.

This Chhattisgarh's 'Chai Wali Chachi' has been surviving on tea for more than 30 years now. And what's more interesting here is, she is said to be "completely healthy".

Living in Baradiya village of Koriya district, Pilli Devi gave up food at the age of 11 and has been surviving on tea ever since. Famous for her unique lifestyle, she is locally known as ''chai wali chachi.''

According to her father Rati Ram, the 44-year-old quit food when she was in the sixth grade. "Our daughter went to participate in a district level tournament from Patna School in Janakpur, Koriya District. When she returned, she suddenly gave up eating food and drinking water."

He also added that Pilli Devi initially took biscuits and bread with milk tea, but she gradually switched to black tea, which she consumes once a day after sunset.

According to her family members, Pilli Devi rarely steps out of the house. She is absorbed in Lord Shiva's worship throughout the day.

Well, whatever it is, that's just too much love for tea, also nothing short of an obsession.