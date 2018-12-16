  • search
    This woman becomes first Swiggy delivery executive

    Bengaluru, Dec 16: Famous food delivery start-up Swiggy is well on its way to erasing the gendered line between male and female food delivery personnel by deciding to engage women as delivery personnel.

    This woman becomes first Swiggy delivery executive
    Image Courtesy: @vibi_shika

    In Chennai, Jayalakshmi is the first Swiggy delivery woman. After having completed almost a month in her job she said that this was a great opportunity for her and she had faced no problems delivering food till now. She also works in a clinic in the evening.

    She had gone to the Swiggy office in search of a job for her husband who is a daily load man in Koyambedu market. Swiggy offered the job to Jayalakshmi instead, she accepted the offer and has successfully completed a month as Swiggy's delivery executive.

    It was earlier reported that Swiggy has planned to employ 2,000 women as delivery personnel by March 2019. Already the company has about 60 women delivering food across 10 cities including Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. Keeping in mind safety issues and preference by some, the company will allow women to complete deliveries by 6 pm and will also have a dedicated helpline to address concerns.

    The Bengaluru-based company, which has over one lakh active delivery partners on its platform, claims to be the largest food delivery company with 45,000 restaurant partners spread across 45 cities.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
